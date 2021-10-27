Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $12.65

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $205.09 million and approximately $68.04 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 123.7% higher against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $12.65 or 0.00021481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00069578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00095922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,037.54 or 1.00233409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.31 or 0.06725484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

