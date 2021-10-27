Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) & Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) Critical Review

Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curative Biotechnology and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 12 5 0 2.16

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 0.98 $1.33 billion $2.64 12.97

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Risk & Volatility

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -34.44, meaning that its stock price is 3,544% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.74% 9.47% 3.69%

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Curative Biotechnology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing. The company was founded by Jon Pevzner on July 29, 1995 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

