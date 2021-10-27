frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect frontdoor to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. frontdoor has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

