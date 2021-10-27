FY2021 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after purchasing an additional 889,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

