FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tesla, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $684.71.

Tesla stock opened at $1,018.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $1,094.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

