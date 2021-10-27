FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By Cormark

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE RCI opened at $45.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 116,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,463.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.