FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.