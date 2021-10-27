FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Increased by Analyst

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.15. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of CR stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $106.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Crane by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 7.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Crane by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

