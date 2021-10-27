FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted by KeyCorp

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

STRL opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $683.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

