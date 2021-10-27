FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Allstate in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $15.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

