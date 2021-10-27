FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,498 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

