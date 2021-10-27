FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trend Micro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $426.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.16. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

