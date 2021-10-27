FY2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Increased by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.