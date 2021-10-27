FY2022 EPS Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Decreased by Analyst

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

