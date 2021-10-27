FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report released on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of EOSE opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock worth $7,732,805. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

