Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 89,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $129.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

