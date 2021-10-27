Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.71

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

GAMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

