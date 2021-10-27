Gas (GAS) 1-Day Volume Tops $19.58 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00014072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $84.03 million and $19.58 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00096568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,014.91 or 1.00094346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.85 or 0.06748475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.