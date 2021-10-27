Gavin Patterson Sells 517 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $151,579.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40.

Shares of CRM opened at $295.11 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $298.36. The company has a market capitalization of $288.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.