Gavin Patterson Sells 517 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $151,579.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40.
Shares of CRM opened at $295.11 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $298.36. The company has a market capitalization of $288.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
