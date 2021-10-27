GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) versus Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Head-To-Head Contrast

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GeneLink and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genetron has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.10%.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70%

Volatility and Risk

GeneLink has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneLink and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genetron $65.06 million 18.50 -$470.35 million N/A N/A

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. engages in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically-based nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

