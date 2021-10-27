General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS.

NYSE GD traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $205.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,361. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

