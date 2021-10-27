General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

