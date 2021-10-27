General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About General Electric
General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.