General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. General Moly shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

About General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

