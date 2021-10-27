General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 444,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,269,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

