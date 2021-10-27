Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $36,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

