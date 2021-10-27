Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,360 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $37,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

