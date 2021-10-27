Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $36,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Everi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

