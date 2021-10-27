Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.94 Million Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $35,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

