Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $38,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.80%.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

