Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 131,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,369. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Getty Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Getty Realty worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

