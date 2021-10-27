Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Sold by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Global Indemnity Group accounts for 18.3% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Global Indemnity Group worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GBLI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $366.80 million, a PE ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $84,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,586.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.