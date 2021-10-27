Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Medical REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

