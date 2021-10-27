Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 158.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

