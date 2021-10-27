Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.990-$-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.17 million-$344.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.25 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 25,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

