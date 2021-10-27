Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 373,866 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of YETI worth $93,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.