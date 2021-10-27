Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $82.75 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $82,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,522,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

