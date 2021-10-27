Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $86,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

