Golff Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Golff has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Golff coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a market cap of $4.64 million and $2.18 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.00209122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00098027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

GOF is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

