Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSHD opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 428.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

