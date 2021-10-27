Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 80,865 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $33,838,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $10,435,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $10,105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $9,900,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

