Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.47. Graco has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

