Granite Construction (GVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GVA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

