Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,225. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.