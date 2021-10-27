Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,225. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

