Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

