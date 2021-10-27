Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

GSBC stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $761.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 163.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

