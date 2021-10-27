Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $23,605,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

