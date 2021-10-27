Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 11,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

