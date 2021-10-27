Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock valued at $148,388,461. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $22.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.76. The stock had a trading volume of 357,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $330.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

