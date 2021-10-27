Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 245 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.25 and a 1 year high of $370.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

