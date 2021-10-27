Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.34. 7,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

